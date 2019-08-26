Cloth shop burgled in Takhtbhai

TAKHTBHAI: Unidentified thieves broke into a cloth shop and took away costly cloth on Saturday night, police sources said.

Abdul Wahid, a resident of Serai Bahlol, told the police that unidentified thieves broke into his shop at night, taking away precious cloth worth millions of rupees, besides breaking the CCTV cameras installed inside and outside his shop. Another burglary took place at Latif’s Jewellery Shop a couple of days ago when the thieves took away gold ornaments worth Rs5.5m.