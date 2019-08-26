Entrance test arranged for admission to medical & dental colleges

PESHAWAR: Around 43827 candidates, including 17400 female students, on Sunday appeared in the entrance test held for admissions to the public and private medical and dental colleges.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s lone public-sector medical varsity, Khyber Medical University (KMU) had organised the entrance test and for the first time arranged 45 air-conditioned halls for the students in seven cities of the province.

Besides Peshawar, where the majority of applicants appeared in the test, KMU had arranged air-conditioned halls for the applicants in Mardan, Swat, Malakand, Haripur, Kohat and Dera Ismail Khan.

Majority of the students preferred to appear in the test in Peshawar and the KMU had to book most of the wedding halls in the city. Around 1600 students were accommodated in one spacious hall famous for wedding ceremonies and other important events in Peshawar Saddar. The students and their parents were happy over the arrangements made for the test this year.

KMU is supposed to ensure all logistic support for the entrance test while the Higher Education Department (HED) supervises the whole exercise. The Educational Testing and Evaluation Agency (ETEA) conducts the entrance test.

Unlike the previous year, no complaints were made by students and their parents about paper leak or mismanagement. The ETEA is an autonomous body run by the Board of Governors (BoG) with the governor as its chairman.

Besides other arrangements, KMU had made medical arrangements for all the applicants with ambulances available.

A WhatsApp group was set up with administrative officials of hospitals in the seven cities as its members.

In Peshawar, the response of Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) was stated to be the best while Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) was reportedly disappointing due to lack of response.

Prof Arshad Javaid and secretary HED Fazal Wadood along with other officials visited different examination centres in Peshawar to ensure the test in a friendly environment. The ETEA will announce results of the test within 24 hours and will be available on KMU website www.kmu.edu.pk as well as on ETEA website www.etea.edu.pk.