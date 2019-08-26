PM wants minorities get all rights in Pakistan, across world

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan is determined to ensure that minorities living in Pakistan and across the world get their due rights, claimed Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan.

In a series of tweets on Sunday, she said Pakistan’s leadership believes that the Kartarpur Corridor project would promote interfaith and intercultural harmony.

The special aide wrote: “Kartarpur project is a perfect example of inter-religion peace in the world.

“Amidst an increasing number of acts that portray extremism and terrorism, Kartarpur Corridor gives a message of humanity and respect to difference of faiths and opinions”.

Dr Firdous said the devotees belonging to Sikh community from India and other parts of the world could perform their religious rituals freely in Pakistan after completion of the project.

She said since Kartarpur was a sacred place for Sikh community, the government was committed to ensuring timely completion of the Corridor for facilitating them in Pakistan, besides promoting inter-faith harmony.

“We have great respect for religious sentiments of Sikh community,” the special assistant remarked.

“The white colour in Pakistani flag, representing minorities, is as dear to us as the green one,” Dr Firdous said.

In another tweet, Dr Firdous said the poor governance of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), during its 11-year rule in Sindh, deprived people of their rights. She said the innocent children of the province were paying price for PPP’s bad performance with their lives as it had turned Karachi into a waste-yard. The public did not support the party anymore, she added.

Referring to PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, she said he was only worried about protecting assets of his family made through corruption. She said there was no comparison between historical struggle of Kashmiri people and Bilawal’s endeavours for protecting his father, regretting that the PPP chairman was doing politics on Kashmir cause.

Terming Prime Minister Imran Khan a shining face of Pakistan, she said neither he was blamed for corrupt practices nor had a lust to accumulate wealth like Bilawal’s family. She said Bilawal’s democracy was limited to looting the public money and its shifting abroad.

The special assistant said the world community had rejected Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s draconian and unilateral decision on Kashmir. Discussion on Kashmir issue in the United Nations Security Council was a defeat of India, she added.