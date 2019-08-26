No formal G7 mandate on Iran: Macron

BIARRITZ, France: French President Emmanuel Macron Sunday said he had not been given a formal mandate from G7 leaders to pass messages to Iran, but that he would continue to hold talks with Tehran in the coming weeks to defuse tensions.

“We had a discussion yesterday on Iran and that enabled us to establish two common lines: no member of the G7 wants Iran to get a nuclear bomb and all the members of the G7 are deeply attached to stability and peace in the region,” Macron said, adding that both he and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe had taken initiatives on Iran.

“But there is no formal G7 mandate that is given so there are initiatives that will continue to be taken to reach these two objectives,” he said after a French presidential source had earlier said G7 leaders agreed Macron should hold talks and pass on messages to Iran.

Meanwhile, Iran’s foreign minister flew into Biarritz, an unexpected twist to a meeting already troubled by differences between Trump and Western allies over a raft of issues, including Iran.

A White House official said France’s invitation to Mohammad Javad Zarif for talks on the sidelines of the meeting in the Basque beachside town of Biarritz was “a surprise”, and there were no immediate plans for US officials to meet him.

Zarif went straight into talks with his French counterpart to assess what conditions could lead to a de-escalation of tension between Tehran and Washington, a French official said.

President Trump Sunday denied signing off on a joint G7 message to Iran over its nuclear programme as announced by his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron.

“No I haven´t discussed that,” Trump told reporters on the sidelines of the G7 summit in the southwestern French resort of Biarritz.

This contradicted Macron who shortly beforehand had said the G7 countries “agreed on what to say to Iran”.

Trump said: “We´ll do our own outreach. But you can´t stop people from talking. If they want to talk, they can talk.”

A landmark 2015 nuclear deal between Western powers and Iran all but collapsed after Trump unilaterally withdrew US support last year, reimposing sanctions that have crippled Iran´s economy.

Macron has been leading efforts to defuse the crisis by finding ways of resuming dialogue, meeting Iran´s top diplomat Mohammad Javad Zarif for rare talks in Paris on Friday on the eve of the summit.