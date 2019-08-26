Juventus kick off season with victory

MILAN: Juventus captain Giorgio Chiellini scored the first goal of the Serie A season on Saturday as the champions kicked off their bid for a ninth consecutive title with a pedestrian 1-0 win at Parma.

As the champions struggled without coach Maurizio Sarri, absent from the bench as he recovers from pneumonia, Serie A runners-up Napoli won a 4-3 thriller in Fiorentina.

Skipper Lorenzo Insigne scored a brace for Napoli including the 67th-minute winner and had a role in Dries Mertens and Jose Callejon’s goals for the southerners.

In Parma, Chiellini made the difference early, connecting with an Alex Sandro deflected shot to fire in from close range after 21 minutes in Emilia Romagna.

Sarri’s arrival has been hailed as the dawn of a new era for Juventus with a different exciting style of football.

But the Turin giants new-look side mirrored Massimiliano Allegri’s of last season.

Apart from Argentine Gonzalo Higuain, back from a loan to Chelsea, preferred up front alongside Cristiano Ronaldo in place of Paulo Dybala, the team was the same as last season.

New Dutch defender Matthijs De Ligt remained on the bench with Welsh international Aaron Ramsey not in the group, while French midfielder Adrien Rabiot came on after an hour in place of Sami Khedira.

Sarri’s assistant Giovanni Martusciello was on the bench and took instructions from the former Napoli and Chelsea boss.

Ronaldo drew a blank with a goal ruled offside and several missed efforts against Parma who finished 14th on their return to Serie A last season.

Ronaldo squandered a golden chance after half an hour, controlling a Higuain cross with his chest but sending wide across the face of goal.

The Portuguese looked to have made up for his earlier error on 34 minutes, finishing off a Douglas Costa effort into the back of the net. The goal was ruled offside after consultation with VAR with Ronaldo deemed to be marginally offside.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner again proved wasteful after an hour latching on to a Costa cross but sending the ball over the top of goal.