Umpire Ramos not to officiate Williams matches

NEW YORK: Carlos Ramos will not officiate any US Open matches involving Serena or Venus Williams in the wake of last year’s “bittersweet” women’s final controversy involving Serena and Naomi Osaka.

Osaka defeated Williams 6-2, 6-4, in the 2018 final after the Japanese star was awarded a penalty game by Ramos, handing Osaka a 5-3 lead on her way to victory.

Osaka was booed during the awards ceremony, consoled by a tearful Williams, and told the crowd, “I’m sorry it had to end like this,” later calling the moment “bittersweet.”

US Tennis Association president Stacey Allaster had announced that Ramos would not umpire any Williams family matches.

“This is our collective decision,” she said. “We want to focus on the competition.”

During the second set of last year’s final, Ramos issued a code violation warning against Serena for coaching, seeing her receive hand signals from coach Patrick Mouratoglou, who was seated in the stands.

Ramos later awarded Osaka a point after calling a code violation on Williams for racquet abuse, prompting complaints from Serena over the earlier warning, saying, “You will never do another one of my matches.”

At the next changeover after Osaka broke for a 4-3 lead, Williams called Ramos a “liar” and a “thief” for the lost point.

Ramos took those insults as a third code violation and thus handed Osaka a game for a 5-3 lead, Williams arguing to tournament officials to no avail.

US Open tournament referee Soren Friemel noted the event has made selective choices regarding umpires before Ramos.

“It’s not the first time that we made decisions where it’s good for the tournament, good for the players, good for the umpires as well, to not be on those matches,” Friemel said.

Ramos, however, has not been banished from other high-profile matches at the US Open.

Asked how she would feel about Ramos being an umpire in one of her matches, Osaka said: “I never really say that I don’t like an umpire, so I never change that. I’ll never be specific if I don’t want someone to umpire my match. I just go with whoever is doing it.”