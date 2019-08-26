Amateur Cup from next month

ISLAMABAD: In continuation of their efforts to promote sports across Pakistan, Sportsfever360 along with Karachi based platform ‘KheloKricket’ will be launching the first edition of the National Corporate Amateur Cup in September.

Matches will be played in four major cities i.e. Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi and Peshawar with 50 teams, 900 players and 100 officials participating at the first ever cricket tournament of it’s kind in Pakistan.

The tournament will be played in colored kits with white balls. According to the format of the game, two finalists will be selected from each city and they will compete in the national final.

Weekly champions will be announced after the completion of every round with other gifts and tokens of appreciation to each participating team.

To ensure a high standard throughout the championship, all games will be digitally scored using Score360’s platform with KheloKricket generating match reports and highlighting player stats.