Iran satirist gets 11-year jail for US cooperation

TEHRAN: An Iranian court has sentenced writer and satirist Kioomars Marzban to 11 years in prison after convicting him of charges including cooperation with the United States, state media reported.

The official IRNA news agency said Marzban had "collaborated" with Radio Farda and Manoto television -- broadcasters that are based abroad and banned in Iran. Marzban had been facing charges of "assembly and collusion against national security, cooperation with a hostile state, spreading propaganda against the system, and insulting sanctities and officials", IRNA quoted his lawyer as saying. The court cleared him of the first count of assembly and collusion but found him guilty of the other charges, said the lawyer.