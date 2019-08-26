IHK in grip of mental health crisis: speakers

ISLAMABAD: Due to Indian atrocities and unending violence, Occupied Kashmir is in the grip of a mental health crisis and the international community should force India to provide access to the international organisations to address the important aspect of mental health of the millions of Kashmiris, Raza Bashir Tarar, High Commission of Pakistan for Canada stated this while addressing mental health related event organised by Canada-Pakistan Association in Ottawa. He said that in addition to forced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, use of pellet guns and mass rape of Kashmiri citizens have traumatised the residents of Indian held Kashmir and some studies have estimated that as many as 45% of the population is suffering with mental distress. High Commissioner Tarar informed that lately it has been universally recognised that psychological issues begin from trauma caused in one’s life and we need to address this problem in order to avoid many wrong doings in our communities and around the world.

He said that it is encouraging that now people are open to talk about their mental health more than ever because many have created that space for one to talk about their problems. We can address many of our mental health related problems by adopting a lifestyle that influence the state of both your physical and mental health, he added. Sadaf Ibrahim, President CPA National Capital Region, in a detailed presentation briefed about the issue of mental health and how the community can face this growing challenge by adopting a simple lifestyle.