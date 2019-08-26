close
Mon Aug 26, 2019
AFP
August 26, 2019

US, Japan agree trade deal 'in principle'

World

AFP
August 26, 2019

BIARRITZ, France: President Donald Trump on Sunday said the United States and

Japan had agreed "in principle" to a "very big" bilateral trade deal. "It's a very big transaction," Trump said after talks with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Biarritz, France. Abe confirmed the two countries had "successfully reached consensus" after "intense" negotiations.

