US, Japan agree trade deal 'in principle'

BIARRITZ, France: President Donald Trump on Sunday said the United States and

Japan had agreed "in principle" to a "very big" bilateral trade deal. "It's a very big transaction," Trump said after talks with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Biarritz, France. Abe confirmed the two countries had "successfully reached consensus" after "intense" negotiations.