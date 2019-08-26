Iran blacklists US-based think-tank: ministry

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
TEHRAN: Iran has blacklisted US-based think-tank the Foundation for Defense of Democracies and its chief Mark Dubowitz on accusations of being behind "economic terrorism" against the Islamic republic.
The Iranian foreign ministry said in a statement issued late Saturday that it had "added the so-called Foundation for Defence of Democracies (FDD) and its director to the sanctions list".
"The American institution with the deceitful name" and Dubowitz were accused of being involved in "designing, imposing and intensifying the impacts of economic terrorism against Iran", it said.
TEHRAN: Iran has blacklisted US-based think-tank the Foundation for Defense of Democracies and its chief Mark Dubowitz on accusations of being behind "economic terrorism" against the Islamic republic.
The Iranian foreign ministry said in a statement issued late Saturday that it had "added the so-called Foundation for Defence of Democracies (FDD) and its director to the sanctions list".
"The American institution with the deceitful name" and Dubowitz were accused of being involved in "designing, imposing and intensifying the impacts of economic terrorism against Iran", it said.