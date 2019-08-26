Dies on road

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
FAISALABAD: A girl was killed in an accident in the area of D-Type Colony police here on Sunday. According to Rescue 1122, Osama (25) along with Sana Rehman (22) was going on a motorcycle when a speedy rickshaw hit the bike near Mandi Quarter Mor on Samundri Road. As a result, Sana died on spot and Osama received serious injuries and was shifted to a hospital.
