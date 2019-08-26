JUI-F to lock down Islamabad in October: Fazl

ISLAMABAD: The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman Sunday said his party activist will lock down Islamabad in October during Azadi march.Fazlur Rehman accused that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was aware of what is going to happen in Kashmir. He said the government did not handle the situation well. Addressing a press conference, he said his party stands with people of Kashmir in their struggle against Indian occupation. He said the government’s negligence on Kashmir issue would be made part of the protest movement. He said people of Kashmir are facing grave situation where human rights are being violated, but the UN is silent on the issue. He said UN must clear its position on the issue. The JUI-F chief urged the administrations of Madaris to end dialogue with the government. He said economic condition of the country is very bad and poor are living a miserable life. He said the Foreign Office is busy cajoling the big powers and Kashmir will be sold under this government.