DR
Desk Report
August 26, 2019

Four injured in blast near Pak consulate in Jalalabad

Top Story

DR
Desk Report
August 26, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistani staff were safe after a bomb exploded Sunday night near the Pakistani consulate in Afghanistan's Jalalabad city, Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal said. At least four people were wounded in the late night bomb blast, television channels reported. There were no reports of loss of life or damage to property near the consulate, reports Geo News. “The IED exploded outside the holding area of our Consulate General in Jalalabad. All Pakistani staff are safe. One policeman and two applicants are reportedly wounded. We are in contact with Afghan authorities to ensure strengthened security for the Consulate General’s premises and personnel,” said Dr Faisal.

