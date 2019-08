Dar Club triumphant in Yasin Cricket

LAHORE: Dar Club marched into 2nd round of 35th M Yasin Akhter Memorial Cricket Tournament when they outplayed Sabzazar Lions by 102 runs at Dar Academy Ground.

Scores: Dar Club 189 all out in 20 overs Ameer Hamza 78, Shafqat Ali 27, Safdar Ali 27, Raheel Aslam 14, Hafiz Qadeer 12, Tanveer Ahmed 3/40, Ansar Aziz 3/40, Abdullah Irshad 2/38).

Sabzazar Lions 87 all out in 18.5 Overs Zegam Shah 18, Abdullah Irshad 20, M Naveed 13, Ahmed Sheraz 2/23).