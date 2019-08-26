close
Mon Aug 26, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
August 26, 2019

Koepka takes lead at Tour Championship

Sports

AFP
August 26, 2019

LOS ANGELES: Brooks Koepka snared a final hole birdie to take a one-shot lead after the third round of the weather-interrupted PGA Tour Championship in Atlanta on Sunday.

World number one Koepka nailed a magnificent approach shot to around one foot on the 18th, giving him a tap-in for birdie to complete a two-under-par 68. Koepka’s strong finish at the East Lake course left him on 15 under for the tournament, one clear of Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele. The third round had resumed on Sunday after play was halted on Saturday as an electrical storm battered the course.

Six fans were hospitalised shortly after play was suspended when lightning struck a tree near the 16th tee. The fourth round will get under way as scheduled later Sunday with Koepka in pole position to claim the $15 million jackpot on offer to the winner of the PGA Tour season finale.

England’s Paul Casey is four off the lead on 11 under alongside Justin Thomas, whose challenge faltered with a one-over-par 71 on Sunday. Three players — Hideki Matsuyama, Jon Rahm and Chev Reavie — are tied for sixth place, nine adrift of Koepka on six under.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports