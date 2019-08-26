Seven dead in midair collision in Spain’s Mallorca

MADRID: Seven people including two children were killed in a midair collision between a helicopter and a light aircraft over Spain´s Mallorca island on Sunday, authorities said. The two aircraft crashed over the central town of Inca at 1135 GMT, the regional Balearic Islands government said. Everyone aboard the two aircraft — two on the light plane and five on the helicopter — perished in the crash, police said.