Three die in Swiss Alps air crash

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
GENEVA: Three people including a baby died on Sunday when a small tourist plane crashed and burst into flames in the Swiss Alps, police said. The Piper aircraft took off at 9:00 am (0700 GMT) from an aerodrome in the western canton of Vaud destined for Italy, but crashed an hour-and-a-half later at an altitude of 2,000 metres (6,500 feet) near the Simplon pass.
GENEVA: Three people including a baby died on Sunday when a small tourist plane crashed and burst into flames in the Swiss Alps, police said. The Piper aircraft took off at 9:00 am (0700 GMT) from an aerodrome in the western canton of Vaud destined for Italy, but crashed an hour-and-a-half later at an altitude of 2,000 metres (6,500 feet) near the Simplon pass.