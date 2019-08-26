close
Mon Aug 26, 2019
August 26, 2019

Three die in Swiss Alps air crash

World

August 26, 2019

GENEVA: Three people including a baby died on Sunday when a small tourist plane crashed and burst into flames in the Swiss Alps, police said. The Piper aircraft took off at 9:00 am (0700 GMT) from an aerodrome in the western canton of Vaud destined for Italy, but crashed an hour-and-a-half later at an altitude of 2,000 metres (6,500 feet) near the Simplon pass.

