Three die in Swiss Alps air crash

GENEVA: Three people including a baby died on Sunday when a small tourist plane crashed and burst into flames in the Swiss Alps, police said. The Piper aircraft took off at 9:00 am (0700 GMT) from an aerodrome in the western canton of Vaud destined for Italy, but crashed an hour-and-a-half later at an altitude of 2,000 metres (6,500 feet) near the Simplon pass.