Saudi-led coalition says downs Houthi drone

CAIRO: A Saudi-led military coalition fighting the Houthis in Yemen said it downed a drone on Sunday that the Iran-aligned group has said they launched in the direction of a Saudi airbase.

“The coalition forces intercepted and downed a drone launched from the city of Sanaa in the direction of Khamis Muchait’s residential neighborhoods,” coalition spokesman Colonel Turki al-Malki told the official Saudi Press Agency.

A Houthi military spokesman cited by the group’s Al-Masirah TV earlier said the group had launched drones targeting the control towers of the Abha airport and the Khamis Mushait airbase, both in the southwest of the kingdom.