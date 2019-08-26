Police probe Georgian’s ‘execution’ in Berlin park

BERLIN: German police were investigating Sunday the assassination-style killing in a Berlin park of a Georgian former special forces commando and Chechnya war veteran. Police have arrested a 49-year-old suspect from Russia´s Chechnya republic over the shooting on Friday in the Kleiner Tiergarten park. The victim was identified as Zelimkhan Khangoshvili by Georgia´s Human Rights Education and Monitoring Center (EMC), and was aged 40, according to German prosecutors. The killer approached Khangoshvili from behind as he was on his way to a mosque, shot him twice and fled by bicycle in what one witness described as an “execution” style killing. “Khangoshvili died on the spot before an ambulance arrived,” the EMC said in a statement. Police divers later recovered a Glock handgun, a wig and bicycle from the nearby Spree river. A large sum of money was found in the home of the suspect, according to Tagesspiegel daily. The victim was reportedly a veteran of the second Chechen War from 1999 to 2009, where he served as a field commander from 2001 to 2005, and later joined a Georgian counter-terrorist unit. In 2012, his Georgian special forces unit engaged in an operation against militants holding hostages in the remote Lopota gorge near the border with Russia´s Dagestan republic.