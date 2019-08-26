Trump, Abe at odds on N Korea missile launches

BIARRITZ: US President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe showed their differences over the seriousness of North Korea’s series of short-range missile launches on Sunday, while maintaining that they would remain in synch on the issue.

Trump, who prizes his relationship with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, said the launches did not violate an agreement and were in line with what others were doing. “He hasn’t been doing nuclear testing. He has done short range, much more standard missiles. A lot of people are testing those missiles, not just him,” Trump said.

Asked if he was concerned by the latest launches, Trump said: “I’m not happy about it, but again, he’s not in violation of an agreement.” `Abe said the launches breached U.N. resolutions. Launches of short-range ballistic missiles on Saturday were the seventh by North Korea since Trump and Kim met at the border between the two Koreas in June. Asked if he wanted Trump to come closer to his position on the issue, Abe said: “I would like to make sure that we, meaning myself and President Trump, will always stay on the same page when it comes to North Korea.”

Anti-G7 activists march with ‘stolen’ Macron portraits: Several hundred anti-G7 protesters staged an unusual protest in southwestern France on Sunday, holding “stolen” portraits of French President Emmanuel Macron which were held upside down in a pointed critique on his policies.

Demonstrators at the so-called “portrait march” were carrying official portraits of the 41-year-old French leader which had been taken down from town halls across the country over the last few months.

The climate and social justice march was organised by environmental activist group ANV COP 21, as well as two Basque groups Alternatiba et Bizi all of whom were marching under a slogan which pledged to “take down Macron”.

“One, two, three degrees, it´s a crime against humanity!” they chanted as they marched through the narrow streets of Bayonne near the southwestern French resort of Biarritz where world leaders are gathering for the G7 summit.