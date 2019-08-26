Macron says G7 agreed on joint action over Iran to defuse tensions

BIARRITZ, France (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday that G7 leaders had agreed joint action on Iran with the aim of defusing tensions and opening a new negotiation with Tehran.

“We agreed on what we wanted to say jointly on Iran,” Macron told LCI television. There is a message from the G7 on our objectives and the fact that we share them is important, which avoids divisions that in the end weaken everybody.” “Everyone wants to avoid a conflict, Donald Trump was extremely clear on that point.”

Trump says hasn´t ´discussed´ joint G7 message to Iran: US President Donald Trump on Sunday denied signing off on a joint G7 message to Iran over its nuclear programme as announced by his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron.

“No I haven´t discussed that,” Trump told reporters on the sidelines of the G7 summit in the southwestern French resort of Biarritz. This contradicted Macron who shortly beforehand had said the G7 countries “agreed on what to say to Iran”. Trump said: “We´ll do our own outreach.

But you can´t stop people from talking. If they want to talk, they can talk. A landmark 2015 nuclear deal between Western powers and Iran all but collapsed after Trump unilaterally withdrew United States support last year, reimposing sanctions that have crippled Iran´s economy.

Macron has been leading efforts to defuse the crisis by finding ways of resuming dialogue, meeting Iran´s top diplomat Mohammad Javad Zarif for rare talks in Paris on Friday on the eve of the summit. He has also held telephone talks with President Hassan Rouhani On Sunday, a diplomatic source said G7 leaders had mutually agreed to task Macron with sending a message to Iran.