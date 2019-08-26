Booth holds on to claim Czech title

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARLSTEJN, Czech Republic: Scotland’s Carly Booth held her nerve to claim the Tipsport Czech Ladies Open at Karlstejn. Booth went into the final round sharing the lead with Finland’s Sanna Nuutinen, and a two-under-par round of 70 was enough to take the title by a shot on nine under.England’s Charlotte Thompson, one of four players along with compatriot Hayley Davis, Anais Meyssonnier and Nuutinen to claim a share of second place, was left to wonder what might have been after picking up five shots in the first 13 holes to lead.
