Mon Aug 26, 2019
August 26, 2019

Booth holds on to claim Czech title

Sports

August 26, 2019

KARLSTEJN, Czech Republic: Scotland's Carly Booth held her nerve to claim the Tipsport Czech Ladies Open at Karlstejn. Booth went into the final round sharing the lead with Finland's Sanna Nuutinen, and a two-under-par round of 70 was enough to take the title by a shot on nine under.England's Charlotte Thompson, one of four players along with compatriot Hayley Davis, Anais Meyssonnier and Nuutinen to claim a share of second place, was left to wonder what might have been after picking up five shots in the first 13 holes to lead.

