Barisic earns Rangers tough win over St Mirren

PAISLEY: Borna Barisic’s second-half free-kick gave Rangers a 1-0 Ladbrokes Premiership win over St Mirren in Paisley.

The Croatia international returned to Steven Gerrard’s side for the first time in three weeks and broke the deadlock with a dead-ball strike into the top corner just short of the hour mark.

The victory sets up Rangers nicely for the second leg of their Europa League play-off tie against Legia Warsaw at Ibrox on Thursday. St Mirren struck the post in the first half through Jon Obika but did not offer enough of an attacking threat.

Manager Jim Goodwin had named an unchanged team following the victory over Aberdeen a fortnight earlier.Rangers, in contrast, made five changes from the midweek draw in Warsaw. Filip Helander came in for his league debut along with Barisic, Glen Kamara, Jordan Jones and Jermain Defoe. Out went Nikola Katic, Jon Flanagan, Steven Davis, Sheyi Ojo and Alfredo Morelos.

Rangers, though, made the breakthrough after 59 minutes. Calum Waters was booked for bringing down Defoe and Barisic curled the free-kick high into the top corner. St Mirren debutant Junior Morias could have grabbed a late equaliser but his weak attempt was straight at McGregor.