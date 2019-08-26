Lebanon slams Israel drone attack on Hezbollah

BEIRUT: Lebanon condemned an Israeli “aggression” after two drones on Sunday targeted the Beirut stronghold of Hezbollah, warning of further regional tensions.

Hezbollah, considered a terrorist organisation by Israel and the United States, is a major political actor in Lebanon and a key backer of the Damascus regime in war-torn Syria. The early morning incident in south Beirut came hours after Israel said it had conducted air strikes in neighbouring Syria to prevent an Iranian force from launching an attack on the Jewish state.

A war monitor said the air raids in the southeast of Damascus killed two Hezbollah members and one Iranian among five fighters.

Lebanon’s army spokesman said “two drones belonging to the Israeli enemy violated Lebanese airspace... over the southern suburbs of Beirut”, a Hezbollah stronghold in the capital. “The first fell while the second exploded in the air causing material damage,” he said. Questioned by AFP, the Israeli army declined to comment on the Lebanese claim about the drones.

Earlier, a Hezbollah spokesman, Mohamed Afif, insisted his movement did not shoot down either of the two drones but said that one had damaged a Hezbollah media centre. “The first drone fell without causing damage while the second one was laden with explosives and exploded causing huge damage to the media centre,” Afif said. “The first drone did not explode and it is now in the possession of Hezbollah which is analysing it.”

Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun said the drone incursion targeted “stability and peace in Lebanon and the region”.Prime Minister Saad Hariri condemned a “blatant attack on Lebanon’s sovereignty”.