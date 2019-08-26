Grandfather killed in stabbing yards from London home

LONDON: A grandfather-of-four was stabbed to death in a quiet London suburb after visiting his local pub for a pint on Saturday evening.

Keen jazz musician Allan Isichei, 69, the director of a building company, was attacked after leaving the Plough Inn pub in Southall, west London, where he regularly performs music. Isichei, who has three children with his wife Sandra, was walking to his home in St Mary’s Avenue South, just a few hundred yards away, when he was knifed twice.

He stumbled to a neighbour’s front door at about 6.39pm and asked them to call an ambulance, but died just over an hour later despite treatment from paramedics. Detectives have arrested a man in his 30s on suspicion of murder and he was held in hospital overnight with minor injuries, Scotland Yard said.

“He straight away started saying ‘call an ambulance’. I said, ‘OK, what’s happened?’ because I didn’t recognise him, I got scared. He said ‘call an ambulance’ and then he collapsed. I called my dad. The ambulance let us down. When we called, they started asking so many questions. So many people were calling the ambulance, the police.

“The ambulance were asking so many questions, they took quite a few minutes, but then his face started to go white and his lips as well.”Grover said after they arrived the paramedics also asked Isichei to stand up and get onto a stretcher despite his wounds. London Ambulance Service said it arrived within six minutes and will investigate claims about how the situation was handled.

It is understood the attack was not linked to anything inside the pub and Isichei had left “peacefully”. A friend said: “He just walked home as normal and something happened before he got home. “He would come in about once a week, he played in the band and used to pop in for a chat, he never had more than one pint. He was a lovely fellow, really mild-mannered, a lovely man.”

Isichei is the managing director of Broadway Construction, a family business he set up in 1974, according to his Linkedin profile. He has been married for more than 40 years and has also worked as a part-time coach for Wasps Rugby Club, in Coventry, it said.

Detectives remained at the scene on Sunday afternoon, including forensics teams in specialist uniforms. The street remained cordoned off, together with nearby roads, until nearly 2pm.