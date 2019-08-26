French presidency hails ‘positive’ talks with Zarif

BIARRITZ: The French presidency on Sunday described talks at the G7 summit in Biarritz between French leaders and Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif as “positive” and said the discussions, which also included Germany and Britain, would continue.

“The discussions are positive and are ongoing,” an official in President Emmanuel Macron’s office said of the talks, which drew in both Macron and Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian as well as German and British officials.

The French official added that the decision to invite Zarif had been taken “in agreement with the United States, in perfect harmony”.Earlier, said he held talks with Macron after his surprise visit to the G7 summit to discuss the Iranian nuclear programme, saying there was a difficult road ahead. Zarif wrote on Twitter he had met Macron after talks with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian and also gave a briefing for British and German officials. “Road ahead is difficult. But worth trying,” he said.

Zarif flew into Biarritz in an unexpected and dramatic attempt to break a diplomatic deadlock over Tehran’s disputed nuclear programme. Zarif’s presence had not been announced and represented a risky attempt by French host Macron to find a way to soothe spiralling tensions between Iran and the United States.

He was not expected to hold face-to-face talks with US President Donald Trump, but the presence of the two men in the same place sparked hopes of a detente.Zarif will “continue talks regarding the recent measures between the presidents of Iran and France,” Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi tweeted, after flight tracking sites spotted that Zarif’s plane had landed in Biarritz.

A French diplomat also suggested — without confirming — that Trump had been made aware of the arrival during an impromptu two-hour lunch with Macron on a hotel terrace on Saturday.

“We work with full transparency with the Americans,” the diplomat told reporters on condition of anonymity. Also speaking in Biarritz, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said that Trump had in the past said that if Iran “wants to sit down and negotiate he will not set preconditions”.

Macron held talks with Zarif in Paris on the eve of the G7 summit and has been leading efforts to bring Tehran and Washington back to the negotiating table.Trump’s policy of applying “maximum pressure” on Tehran via crippling sanctions has been criticised by European powers and is seen as raising the risk of conflict in the Middle East. Macron has urged the US administration to offer some sort of relief to Iran, such as lifting sanctions on oil sales to China and India, or a new credit line to enable exports.