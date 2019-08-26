Father stabbed to death in Birmingham was ‘backbone’ of family

BIRMINGHAM: Relatives of a father who was stabbed to death have paid tribute to him as the “backbone” of their family, and said they have been left “out of our minds with grief”.

Hashim Khan was pronounced dead in the street outside a property in Wilton Road in Sparkhill, Birmingham, on Friday night. The 37-year-old, who was from the city, was described by his family as “a wonderful loving husband, father, brother and friend”.

In a tribute released through West Midlands Police, they said: “Hashim was a wonderful loving husband, father, brother and friend. He touched the lives of many who knew him. He was the backbone in our family.

“We are out of our minds with grief, we are shattered, broken and can barely speak to anyone. We thank everyone for their kind words and condolences. At this moment in time we would like as a family to be left alone to come to terms with our loss and grieve in peace.”

A 32-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder is currently being treated in hospital for hand injuries. Police said he will be questioned in due course. Four other people were injured in the incident. All those involved were understood to be known to each other, police said.

Officers were called to reports of “disorder” just after 10.40pm and found a man, aged 35, inside the address suffering from serious stab wounds. He was taken to hospital and remains in a serious condition.

Three other men, two aged in their 30s and one in their 40s, suffered injuries which police said were not serious. Anyone with information is asked to contact police by calling 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.