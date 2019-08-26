Sanjrani cancels UAE visit after Modi award

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani has decided to cancel his scheduled official visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the “backdrop of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the Emirates”.

The UAE conferred the highest civilian award on Modi during his visit to the oil-rich Gulf nation later last week, drawing criticism from rights groups.The Senate chairman had decided to cancel his and a parliamentary delegation’s visit to the UAE to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir, according to a statement issued here on Sunday.

“Pakistan fully supports the freedom movement of Kashmiris,” Sanjrani said, adding the Modi government had committed unprecedented atrocities against Kashmiris and imposed a curfew in the occupied territory. “Any visit in such a scenario would harm the sentiments of Pakistanis and Kashmiri brethren.”