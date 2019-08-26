Four held for torturing man

MULTAN: Basti Malook police arrested four persons for allegedly torturing a man on suspicion of stealing Rs 20,000. Talking here on Sunday, investigation officer Muhammad Bilal said that Imran Mani alleged that Azhar Shah of Qasba Marral theft Rs 20,000 from his ice factory situated at the same locality. The accused along with his accomplices kidnapped him and shaved his head, mustaches after tortured and locked him with an iron chain in ice factory. Taking action on an emergency call from 15, a police team rushed to the spot and recovered Azhar Shah from the ice factory on Saturday night. Ten people had been nominated in the case of whom four accused, Zaman, Asif, Junaid and Hassan Mumtaz, were arrested.