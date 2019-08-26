close
Mon Aug 26, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 26, 2019

Man arrested for killing minor daughter

Peshawar

NOWSHERA: Police arrested a man for allegedly killing his minor daughter at Shah Kot village in the limits of Jalozai Police Station on Sunday, police said.

They said Hassan Khan, a resident of Shah Kot, had registered a report about the missing of his three-year-old daughter Tufla Aiman last Thursday. The police launched a search for the missing girl and finally grilled Hassan Khan. He confessed to the police that he had killed her and buried her near a hill. The accused led the police investigation team to the place where he had buried his daughter. The police recovered the body and shifted it to the District Headquarter Hospital for medico-legal formalities. About motive behind the murder, the accused stated: “I murdered my daughter just because of domestic quarrels with my wife.”

