Seminar speakers urge govt to solve issues of Bara

BARA: The tribal elders and different unions on Sunday urged the provincial government to resolve the problems being faced by the people of Bara subdivision in Khyber district.

The Anjuman Tajiran Bara and Bara Press Club had organised the one-day seminar.

Waris Khan Afridi, Malik Muhammad Amin Afridi, chief of Akakhel tribe Malik Zahir Shah Afridi, Pir Abdullah Shah, Malik Said Marjan, Zahidullah Afridi of Khyber Union, Haji Muhammad Ibrahim Afridi, Haji Maroof Khan Afridi, Haji Suhail Ahmed Afridi of Pakistan Peoples’ Party, Wilayat Khan Afridi, Abdul Ghani Afridi of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Shah Faisal Afridi of Jamaat-e-Islami, Anjuman Tajiran Bara chairman Said Ayaz Wazir, Mashal Welfare Organisation Chairman Dr Abdul Wahab Afridi, Youth MPA Wudud Afridi, Karwan Haq Foundation president Umar Khaliq Afridi, senior journalist Islam Gul Afridi, Bara Press Club president Khialmat Shah Afridi, former president of the club, Hussain Afridi and others attended the seminar.

In a unanimously passed resolution, the participants demanded the government to include one of the MPAs elected from Bara tehsil in the provincial cabinet so that he could help the government address the problems being faced by the people of Bara.

They urged the government to start work on the rehabilitation of the Bara people and restoration of their businesses. The speakers said that a total of 12000 shops were damaged in the Bara Bazaar during militancy and the owners should be compensated either through a grant or interest-free loans to restart the businesses. They said the power supply system to Bara should be streamlined and the duration of loadshedding reduced.

All the participants agreed on the point of constituting an interim council to resolve the longstanding problems being faced by the people of Bara. They said the local lawmakers would also be consulted before taking a move.

The journalist community assured the participants that they would continue holding seminars to highlight the problems and draw the attention of the government towards their woes.