‘Growers, traders to be taken on board to control price hike’

LAHORE: Chairman Task Force on Price Control Ch Muhammad Akram said the Punjab government was taking growers, wholesale dealers and retailers on board to control price hike.

Addressing a press conference in connection with inflation and price control here on Sunday, the chairman said there was no room for dialogue and trade with India unless Kashmir issue is resolved.

Ch Muhammad Akram said despite being an agricultural country Pakistan had to import tomatoes, onions, potatoes, etc. from India, adding it was because of weak agricultural policies of the government.

Chairman Task Force said that a non-controversial list would be issued after deliberations and reviewing the current prices of eatables. He said that strict action would be taken against those who will not follow the revised rate list.

Muhammad Akram urged that media will have to play its role in creating awareness among people about the importance of rate lists. He said that inflation cannot be controlled unless people enquire themselves about the rate lists from sellers or shopkeepers.

He stressed that government was taking steps to ensure the selling of commodities on fixed rates. He said that provision of relief to eleven crore people of Punjab was the priority of incumbent government. He said that mafia was active in Lahore. Whole sellers are earning double and triple profit which is needed to be checked. Steps were being taken to make people aware of their rights as per directions of prime minister and chief minister, he said.

Minister questions PML-N’s silence on video: Provincial Information and Culture Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal has said that the silence of PML-N on its own video is a question mark.

He expressed these views in a statement issued here Sunday. He said Shahbaz Sharif should break his silence and face the facts. He said putting the blame of video on one another was ludicrous. He said that Maryam Nawaz had forgotten that lies have no feet to stand. Sharif family is increasing its worries itself by narrating false stories every passing day, he added. He said the PTI government was waiting for legal proceeding from so-called Khadim-e-Aala against Daily Mail for publication of a news regarding misuse of funds of flood-stricken people. He said hundreds of lies were being narrated in order to conceal one lie of corruption. “How come Sharif family multiplied its assets? The nation wants to know this fact. When they are accounted for looted national money they put a cloak of innocence. Plunderers of national wealth should remember that they can only go scot-free when they return the looted money of this nation. The war of giving narratives has reached party leadership among the ranks of PML-N”, concluded Mian Aslam Iqbal.