Buzdar monitors relief work in flood-hit areas

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday himself reviewed flood-affected areas and monitored relief activities in the districts, including Kasur, Okara, Bahawalnagar and Pakpattan.

He said that arrangements for the provision of edibles and medicines had been made on preferential basis and administrative officers had also been directed to monitor relief activities of the affected people in their respective districts and ensure ongoing relief operations continuously.

The chief minister said that administrative officers had also been directed to ensure availability of medicines in medical camps besides provision of fodder and grass for the livestock. Flood-affected people should not face any distress or discomfort. The agony of the affected people is my own and the Punjab government is standing shoulder to shoulder with the calamity-stricken people of the affected villages in their hour of trial and need. The administrations of the districts concerned and relief providing institutions should vigorously extend the all-out help to the affected people.

Usman Buzdar said it was not the time to sit in office or at home but to help the flood-affectees in their respective affected villages.

Kashmiris: Usman Buzdar has said that India has turned paradise of Held Kashmir into a hell for the Kashmiri people.

Modi government has constrained the freedom of living on the unarmed Kashmiris for the past number of days, he said. The passion for freedom among the Kashmiri people has further heightened despite imposition of continuous curfew and crackdown on them. The ugly face of so-called democracy has been exposed before the world community. The chief minister expressed these views in a statement issued here Sunday. He said the bullets of ballot guns could not even suppress the freedom movement of Kashmiri people. India has flagrantly violated international laws and fundamental human rights. He said the hands of Modi government were stained with the blood of innocent Kashmiris. International community will have to support the cause of Kashmiri people in order to avert human tragedy on a massive scale and maintenance of further silence by the world community can cause major catastrophic incident. Usman Buzdar said it was the test of international community whether they side with peace or support war-monger Modi government. He said that Pakistan cannot remain silent on the current situation of occupied Kashmir. Kashmiris are our part and parcel and we will extend the all-out support to their just cause of attaining freedom.