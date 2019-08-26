Workshop on tourism

Islamabad : The Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) will hold a two-day consultative workshop in the federal capital from tomorrow (Tuesday) to finalise marketing strategies to promote the country’s multi-type tourism across the world.

The workshop will be arranged by PTDC in collaboration with United Nation Development Programme to offer a platform to professionals from tourism departments for exploring new ways to project stunning beauty of scenic sites, located across the country.

“More than 50 experts from public and private sectors will sit together on Tuesday to assist government in formulation of inclusive policy for tourism promotion,” Manager Marketing & Promotion, PTDC Babur Malik told this agency.

He said most of the participants had already been working under the umbrella of National Tourism Coordination Board, set up by the government to strengthen coordination between federal and provincial tourism departments.

He said Chairman of NTCB and PTDC Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari would inaugurate the workshop.