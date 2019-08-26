close
Mon Aug 26, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
August 26, 2019

Workshop on tourism

Islamabad

A
APP
August 26, 2019

Islamabad : The Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) will hold a two-day consultative workshop in the federal capital from tomorrow (Tuesday) to finalise marketing strategies to promote the country’s multi-type tourism across the world.

The workshop will be arranged by PTDC in collaboration with United Nation Development Programme to offer a platform to professionals from tourism departments for exploring new ways to project stunning beauty of scenic sites, located across the country.

“More than 50 experts from public and private sectors will sit together on Tuesday to assist government in formulation of inclusive policy for tourism promotion,” Manager Marketing & Promotion, PTDC Babur Malik told this agency.

He said most of the participants had already been working under the umbrella of National Tourism Coordination Board, set up by the government to strengthen coordination between federal and provincial tourism departments.

He said Chairman of NTCB and PTDC Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari would inaugurate the workshop.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Islamabad