Poultry training programme starts today

Rawalpindi : A week-long, free of cost, poultry training programme is being offered by Poultry Research Institute (PRI), Murree Road, Shamsabad Rawalpindi.

According to Senior Research Officer, PRI, the training programme would start on Aug 26 and continue till Aug 30 with course timings from 9.00am to 1pm. Interested men and women can apply for the course while the prospectus can be had from the office of PRI. The applications may be submitted in the office of Director PRI till August 26, morning.