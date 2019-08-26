PPP’s Hindu leaders lambaste Indian atrocities in Kashmir

Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) elected representatives of the Dalit community have supported the narrative of their Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari about the Kashmiris’ right to self-determination to achieve the yet unfinished agenda of the partition of sub-continent.

In a statement issued on Sunday, PPP Senator Gianchand, Dr Khatumal Jeewan, a former lawmaker currently serving as a special assistant to the Sindh chief minister, and MPA Surendar Valasai said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conducting systematic cleansing of Muslims and Dalits and now he wanted to eliminate Kashmiris under the umbrella of the so-called ‘biggest democracy’.

“Over 10 million population of Indian-held Kashmir are held incommunicado since last three weeks and the world community, even the opposition leadership of India, are not allowed a minor access to the valley and its people,” the PPP leaders stated, demanding that the international human rights organisations and United Nations rapporteurs should forthwith enter the Indian-held Kashmir to stop what is being perceived as hidden genocide of Kashmiris.

They pointed out that only Bilawal could divert the attention of the international communty towards the burning Kashmir issue because he inherited the Kashmir cause as a core agenda of the PPP, which since its inception had been raising concern for the oppressed Kashmiris.

They expressed solidarity with the people of Kashmir on behalf of the Dalit and other minority communities of Pakistan and assured them that they would continue every possible political and moral support for their just struggle. They also urged the Hindu, Dalit and Sikh communities in the world to join the protests against the Indian atrocities worldwide.