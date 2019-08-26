close
Mon Aug 26, 2019
AFP
August 26, 2019

Seven dead in midair collision in Mallorca

World

MADRID: Seven people including two children were killed in a midair collision between a helicopter and a light aircraft over Spain’s Mallorca island on Sunday, authorities said.

The two aircraft crashed over the central town of Inca at 1:35 pm (1135 GMT), the regional Balearic Islands government said on its Twitter account. Everyone aboard the two aircraft -- two on the light plane and five on the helicopter -- perished in the crash, a police spokesman said.

A couple and their two children were aboard the helicopter along with the pilot, the spokesman told AFP. The helicopter was registered in Germany, "which doesn’t necessarily mean the occupants were of this nationality," he said, stressing that an investigation into the victims’ nationalities was still under way.

