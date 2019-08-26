close
Mon Aug 26, 2019
Agencies
August 26, 2019

KP Governor's House in Nathiagali now open to public

A
Agencies
August 26, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor House in Nathiagali has been opened to the public and is now welcoming bookings.The magnificent mansion, located in the idyllic resort town of Nathiagali about 7,922 feet above sea level, will be available to visitors through an online booking facility managed by KP Tourism.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, who had ordered transfer of control of over 80 government-owned rest houses in the province including the governor, chief minister, speaker and inspector general houses to the provincial tourism department, shared a video clip of the Governor House on Twitter.

“These colonial symbols which cost crores annually to the taxpayer in maintenance, are now going to make money for the government,” he wrote. On August 10, the provincial cabinet decided to open Chief Minister House, Governor House, and the KP Assembly Speaker House to provide accommodation for tourists. Over 169 government-owned guest and rest houses will be available to visitors through online booking.

