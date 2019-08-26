Sirajul Haq urges govt to take bold stance on Kashmir

PESHAWAR: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) chief Senator Sirajul Haq on Sunday criticised the federal government for its 'flawed' Kashmir policy and urged the rulers to take a bold stance on the issue, which is a matter of life and death for Pakistan.

He was addressing a huge gathering arranged by the JI Peshawar district chapter to express solidarity with the Kashmiris. JI Azad Kashmir President Dr Khalid Mahmud, provincial president Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan, district president Atiqur Rahman and others also addressed the rally.

Sirajul Haq said if the government failed to take a bold step to protect Kashmiris against Indian atrocities and free Kashmir, the people would come forward themselves and launch a struggle for the freedom of the valley.

The JI chief ridiculed the rulers for celebrating US President Donald Trump's mediation offer on the Kashmir issue. He said the rulers should learn a lesson from the history as the US had repeatedly deceived Pakistan.

He said that Kashmir was the jugular vein of Pakistan. "God forbid, if we lose Kashmir, the lands of Pakistan would dry up in a few years," he remarked. Sirajul Haq believed that the rulers had been badly trapped by the Jews-Modi nexus. He said that the acceptance of Trump's offer for mediation was like giving one's own throat in the enemy's hands.

The JI chief criticised the government for allowing the country's airspace to India. He flayed some Muslim countries for awarding Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Sirajul Haq stressed the need for peace in Afghanistan. He said that peace there could only be ensured through a complete withdrawal of the US troops from the neighbouring country. Speaking on the occasion, Khalid Mahmud said that Kashmiris have intensified the struggle for freedom after the Indian bid to change its status. He hoped the Kashmir freedom struggle would emerge successful soon.

Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan said the rulers should shut forthwith the Pakistani airspace to India. He said Indian troops were committing atrocities against the people of Kashmir and the Muslim Ummah as well as the international organisations, primarily the United Nations, were watching it as silent spectators.