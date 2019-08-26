Exhibition in Mashhad held to promote soft image of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: An exhibition to promote the positive image of Pakistan at the international level was held at the shrine of Imam Raza (AS) in Mashhad, Iran, from August 18-23.

The exhibition organised by the Pakistani community in Mashhad had around 40 stalls displaying a variety of Pakistani culture, including mehndi, sweats, sports items, spices, besides a documentary on tourism in Pakistan and movie film Jinnah.

Traditional Pakistani dresses, clothes, embroidery, jewelry, artwork and handicrafts were also put on display at the exhibition. The most special part of the six-day event was a Pakistani food stall, which attracted huge crowds of local people. The Iranian visitors savoured the rich taste of Pakistani cuisines during all six days of the exhibition.

A large number of people from the Iranian and Pakistani community visited the exhibition and appreciated the initiative which will go a long way in not only introducing the Pakistani culture to the outer world but also promoting a soft image of the country at the international level. —PR

It is worth mentioning that exhibition was scheduled to be held earlier but was delayed due to India’s revocation of special status of Held Kashmir on August 5 and observance of Pakistan’s Independence Day on August 14 as solidarity day with the people of Kashmir.