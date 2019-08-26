Revisiting ban on private land transfers in capital’s Zone III urged

ISLAMABAD: Margallah Hills Society President and former bureaucrat Roedad Khan has urged Prime Minister Imran Khan to undo lifting of ban on private land transfers in Zone III of Islamabad.

In a letter to the premier, a copy of which was made available to The News, Roedad Khan said that he was writing to Imran Khan with respect to the recent decision reported in the newspapers whereby the prime minister has ordered the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration to lift the ban on private land transfers in Zone III.

The letter said Zone III comprises approximately 50,393 acres of environmentally sensitive and protected areas, including the Margallah Hills National Park (MHNP), Shah Allah Ditta, Chontra, Lakhwal, Banigala, Saidpur, Malpur, Bhara Kahu, Kot Hathial and Sangjani.

It pointed out that the MHNP was declared a national park on 27th April 1980, under Section 21(1) of the Islamabad Wildlife (Protection, Conservation and Management) Ordinance, 1979 being a wildlife sanctuary.

The park is the last repository for the indigenous flora and fauna of the Himalayan foothills and the last refuge for the birds and animals that inhabit its forests, the letter said adding that this status strictly prohibits any commercial activity and settlement in the area.

Despite, the clear legislative prohibition, hotels, rest houses, apartments, clubs (with no mandatory Environmental Impact Assessment from Pak-EPA coupled with traffic, garbage, frequent fires, growing population and waste water concerns) are mushrooming at the heart of the MHNP, the letter said.

It said this is resulting in degradation of the natural habitat, biodiversity and scenic beauty. The roadside lights, which are not switched off till midnight, restrict the movement of the animals and disturb their nightlife patterns.

The letter said that Shakarparian is also a part of the MHNP. In a landmark judgement, passed on a petition filed by him as President of the Margallah Hills Society, the Supreme Court observed, “admittedly the land in question (Shakarparian) forms part of the National Park… The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has carried out a massive cutting of trees and bushes, and has changed the character of the National Park…A plan be submitted before this court for the restoration of the land in its original position. For this purpose, we constitute a committee comprising of Roedad Khan, Hamid Mir, Chairman CDA [Capital Development Authority] and DG EPA [director general, Environment Protection Agency].”

This committee has met only once in the office of the CDA chairman and seems to have been overtaken by other events. The letter said the lifting of the ban makes no difference to Shakarparian, for the law protects it. It has the support of the apex court judgement. Any activity in Shakarparian or any other part of the MHNP which is inconsistent with the objectives of the National Park, namely the protection of fauna and flora, would be bulldozed by law, whether the ban is lifted or not, it said.

According to the letter, the MHNP, within a distance of two kilometres from the highest water marks of Rawal Lake, has disappeared in thin air, unsung and unwept.