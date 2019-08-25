Ethiopian parliament passes new election law

ADDIS ABABA: Ethiopia´s parliament passed a new election law Saturday, a key step toward holding a hotly anticipated vote next year despite mounting security and logistical concerns.

Lawmakers endorsed the Electoral and Political Parties draft bill at an “urgent session”, state-affiliated Fana Broadcasting Corporate reported.

Federal and regional parliamentary elections are currently scheduled for May 2020.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has billed the elections as a milestone in the sweeping reform process he initiated after being elevated to his post in April 2018. Those reforms have included freeing political prisoners, lifting a ban on political parties and pursuing peace with Eritrea.

Earlier this month, the executive committee of Ethiopia´s ruling coalition said it was committed to holding the elections next year.

Abiy also backed the existing timeline at a recent press briefing, though he said other actors including opposition political parties could have some say on when elections ultimately happen.

An array of politicians, civil society activists and diplomats have questioned whether elections held nine months from now will be credible given Ethiopia´s security woes.

Ethnic tensions have fuelled widespread violence that saw Ethiopia record more displaced people than any other country in 2018. And in June, Abiy faced his biggest challenge yet after gunmen assassinated five high-ranking officials, including the army chief and the president of the Amhara region.

The country is also grappling with attempts by a number of ethnic groups in the south, notably the Sidama, to form new semi-autonomous states.