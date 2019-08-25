close
Sun Aug 25, 2019
MD
Monitoring Desk
August 25, 2019

Russia test fires missiles from submarines in the Barents Sea

World

August 25, 2019

MOSCOW: Russia test-fired Sineva and Bulava ballistic missiles from two submarines from the polar region of the Arctic Ocean and from the Barents Sea on Saturday as part of combat training, the Defense Ministry said in a statement. The Sineva, a liquid-fueled intercontinental missile, was fired from the Tula submarine, while a Bulava, Russian newest solid-fueled missile, was launched from the Yuri Dolgoruky submarine, the ministry said. They hit targets at training grounds in the northern Arkhangelsk region and on the Kamchatka Peninsula in Russia’s Far East, the ministry said.

