Sun Aug 25, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 25, 2019

Imad marries Saniya

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
August 25, 2019

LAHORE: This current season of marriages, now had Imad Wasim tying theknot on Saturday, justa few days after Hassan Ali had his marriage held in Dubai.

His nikah ceremony with Saniya Ashfaq was held at the Faisal Mosque in Islamabad. It was a simple ceremony with just family members.

Imad met Saniya in London. He is currently representing Nottinghamshire in English county cricket. Their wedding reception will be held on Monday, August 26.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani, PCB Managing Director Wasim Khan and legendary cricketers Wasim Akram and Shahid Afridi have been invited to the event.

