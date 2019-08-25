close
Sun Aug 25, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
August 25, 2019

Yaseen Akhter Cricket

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
August 25, 2019

LAHORE: Sabzazar Eaglets marched into the 2nd round of 35th M Yaseen Akhter Cricket Tournament after crushing host Tauseef Club by 96 runs played at Township Albilal Ground the other day. Fine unbeaten century by Syed Kazim Raza was the main feature of the match.

Scores: Sabzazar Eaglets 207/7 in 20 Overs (Syed Kazim Raza 130* including 5x6, 13x4, Atif Shuja 35, Fahad Zahir 3/40, M Sohail 2/29).

Tauseef Club 111/8 in 20 Overs (Abdul Qayyum 38, M Farooq 20, M Adeel 2/21, Arslan 2/23, Adnan Arshad 2/13).

In another match, Khan Sports marched into the 2nd round of 35th M Yaseen Akhter Memorial Cricket Tournament when they beat strong Qaddafi Clubby 42 runs played at Jallo Cricket Ground on Saturday.

Fine batting by Umer Waheed and Aftab Baksh were the main feature of the match

Scores: Khan Sports 206/6 in 20 Overs (Umer Waheed 73, M Dawood 35, Umer Ali 18*, Zahid 2/14, Zuryaman 2/46).

Qaddafi Club 164/9 in 20 Overs (Aftab Baksh 65, Khawer 30, Hammad 16, Umer Waheed 3/30, Umer Ali 2/30, M Waqas 2/30, M Asif 2/24).

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports