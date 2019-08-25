Yaseen Akhter Cricket

LAHORE: Sabzazar Eaglets marched into the 2nd round of 35th M Yaseen Akhter Cricket Tournament after crushing host Tauseef Club by 96 runs played at Township Albilal Ground the other day. Fine unbeaten century by Syed Kazim Raza was the main feature of the match.

Scores: Sabzazar Eaglets 207/7 in 20 Overs (Syed Kazim Raza 130* including 5x6, 13x4, Atif Shuja 35, Fahad Zahir 3/40, M Sohail 2/29).

Tauseef Club 111/8 in 20 Overs (Abdul Qayyum 38, M Farooq 20, M Adeel 2/21, Arslan 2/23, Adnan Arshad 2/13).

In another match, Khan Sports marched into the 2nd round of 35th M Yaseen Akhter Memorial Cricket Tournament when they beat strong Qaddafi Clubby 42 runs played at Jallo Cricket Ground on Saturday.

Fine batting by Umer Waheed and Aftab Baksh were the main feature of the match

Scores: Khan Sports 206/6 in 20 Overs (Umer Waheed 73, M Dawood 35, Umer Ali 18*, Zahid 2/14, Zuryaman 2/46).

Qaddafi Club 164/9 in 20 Overs (Aftab Baksh 65, Khawer 30, Hammad 16, Umer Waheed 3/30, Umer Ali 2/30, M Waqas 2/30, M Asif 2/24).