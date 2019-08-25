Wasim steers Dar Academy to 3-0 triumph

LAHORE: In the 6-team ‘Metjehart Top Tournament’ Dar Hockey Academy defeated Union 3-0, all due to Wasim Akram who scored all the three goals.

After playing seven matches in Holland & Europe against various teams including some top sides of these countries, it was tournament time for Pakistan’s Dar Hockey Academy. 6 teams are competing in the ‘Metjehart Top Tournament’ in the Dutch city of Boxtel.

Lahore based Dar HA faced Union, having the services of three past and present Dutch youth internationals, in the opening match.

In front of a sizeable expat Pakistani community, Dar HA started in a stormy fashion and went ahead within the first three minutes.

An excellent move saw Wasim Akram receive the ball in the left side of the circle and he first timed the ball into the target.

Dar Academy remained in cruise control throughout the first half and added two more goals. Off the first penalty corner, the ball was passed from the top to Wasim Akram on the left mid circle, who flicked it into the board.

Then Wasim Akram completed his splendid hat trick. Farhan’s pass reached him at the circle’s top left with all the time. Wasim, tipped as a future Pakistan star, sounded the far side of the board with a rasping shot.

Union were a changed side in the third quarter. They repeatedly entered the opponent’s circle and created two open play chances plus a penalty corner without reducing the margin.

Dar academy came back strongly in the last 15 minutes. They had the opportunities of all types but failed to add to their tally.