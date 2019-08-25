Leverkusen see off Duesseldorf, Hoffenheim win 5-goal thriller

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BERLIN: Bayer Leverkusen striker Kevin Volland said his team were “not at 100 percent” despite an impressive 3-1 win over Fortuna Duesseldorf in the Bundesliga on Saturday.
English midfielder Lewis Baker, on loan to Duesseldorf from Chelsea, turned a Volland cross into his own net after just six minutes to kickstart a stylish first-half performance from Champions League qualifiers Leverkusen. Charles Aranguiz doubled the lead from a Kerem Demirbay free-kick shortly afterwards, and Volland was involved again with some sharp footwork as Karim Bellarabi made it three just before half-time.
Yet Volland bemoaned his side’s lapse in concentration after Alfredo Morales grabbed a consolation goal for Duesseldorf.
“We deserved to win but we are not at 100 percent. Otherwise we would have kept a clean sheet,” he said.
Werder Bremen still have no points from their opening two games after they lost a five-goal thriller to Hoffenheim.
The home side looked comfortable after second-half goals from Ermin Bicakcic and Ihlas Bebou had cancelled out Niclas Fuellkrug’s opener and Bremen had a player sent off.
Yet Yuya Osako drew the visitors level with a slaloming run and fine finish before Pavel Kaderabek’s header three minutes from time sealed a 3-2 win for Hoffenheim.
New Borussia Moenchengladbach boss Marco Rose celebrated his first three points as his side came from behind to beat Mainz 3-1.
Robin Quaison flicked on Daniel Brosinski’s free-kick to give Mainz the lead, before Gladbach right-back Stefan Lainer knocked in the equaliser after a goalmouth scramble on the half-hour mark.
