Sun Aug 25, 2019
August 25, 2019

Dyantyi fails drug test

Sports

August 25, 2019

JOHANNESBURG: Springboks winger and 2018 Rugby World Breakthrough Player of the Year Aphiwe Dyantyi said on Saturday he had tested positive for a banned substance during a national squad camp, but denied any wrongdoing.

“I want to deny ever taking any prohibited substance, intentionally or negligently, to enhance my performance on the field,” said the Golden Lions back, referring to the July test.

