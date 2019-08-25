Pak coach upbeat ahead of ACC U-19 Asia Cup

LAHORE: Pakistan U-19 team’s coach and manager Azam Khan believes that his young team has prepared for any kind of opposition and will do its best to clinch the upcoming ACC U-19 Asia Cup.

An eight-team tournament kicks off September five in Sri Lanka. The participating teams include host Sri Lanka, Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Afghanistan, UAE, and Kuwait.

While talking to the media on the sidelines of a team’s training camp, Khan said that the team management is working throughout with the players to establish strong combinations in the team.

“Our priority is to work in the players’ tactics. We want to make strong combinations in the team. We are trying to set a positive core so that their mindset develops accordingly,” Khan said.

He said that the team management, on a special request to the ground staff, has tried to make the surface similar to those in Sri Lanka where the ball first seems and later on gets a break.

“The team will play practice matches during the camp for which we have asked the ground staff to make pitches according to our need. We are aware of the conditions in Sri Lanka and we will try to adjust ourselves there as quickly as possible,” he said.

Khan further highlighted that any under-age team considers progress more than winning or losing. “Winning or losing matter but developing skills is important for emerging cricketers. Our priority is to polish a couple of players every year to push them forward,” he said.

While replying to a question about their clash against India, Khan said that it is just another match as every contest is equally important for them. “We will try to plan differently for every match. The match against India is important and we will try to win it,” the coach added.

Pakistan will play their first match in the tournament against Afghanistan on September 5. Their high-pressure outing against India is scheduled on September 7.

The squad: Rohail Nazir (Islamabad) (captain, wicketkeeper), Haider Ali (Rawalpindi) (vice-captain), Aamir Ali (Larkana), Abu Huraira (Dera Murad Jamali), Adul Wahid Bangalzai (Quetta), Akhtar Shah (Quetta), Fahad Munir (Lahore), M Aamir (Peshawar), M Abbas Afridi (Fata), M Basit Ali (Multan), M Haris (Peshawar), M Irfan Khan (Faisalabad), M Wasim Jr (Fata), Naseem Shah (Lahore) and Qasim Akram (Lahore).